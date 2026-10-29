Mary Harrington is the Administrator for Grow Mental Health in the South East Region, and Ann Matthews is a member of the Cois Nore Choir and also a member of Grow Mental Health. Back in December 2025 Mary started looking into doing a fundraising event for Grow Mental Health. She met with Anne Marie in St. Canice’s Cathedral and she was telling her about the installation of 7000 white paper doves as created by British sculptor Peter Walker. They looked at dates and noted that the 10th of October is World Mental Health Day. This event has grown from a conversation to getting Paul Byrom and the Cois Nore Choir on board to now having an event on World Mental Health Day. Paul Byrom is one of Ireland’s finest crossover tenors. Dublin-born singer has been in the music industry for over 30 years. Paul has performed in a wide range of productions, from operas to musical theatre. We are all aware of how Fabulous the Cois Nore Choir are. Tickets are €30 and are available at https://fundraise.grow.ie/event/paul-byrom/home or google An Evening with Paul Byrom and Grow Mental Health. All funds raised go to Grow Mental Health. There will also be a raffle on the night

ADVERTISEMENT