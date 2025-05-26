A medal issued to commemorate the Kilkenny visit in 1904 of King Edward V11 and Queen Alexandra.

The piece of silver from husband’s great grandfather TW Little, a master plumber to whom it was presented as he’d replumbed the local building for the big event which also saw the installation of Ireland’s first en suite.

In its original box, the programme presenter was quick to note “It’s an astonishing story, we’ve seen all sorts of medals, I’ve never seen one like that ever before, it’s a very difficult thing to price”, he took a guess though at between £400 and 600.

But it’s not for sale and instead is due to be passed down within the family.

Frank Kavanagh who worked at the Castle for many years told KCLR News’ Edwina Grace the name TW Little is one very familiar to him;