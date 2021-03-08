Meghan Markle says there were conerns within the British Royal Family about how dark her son’s skin might be

Meghan Markle says there were concerns within the British Royal Family about how dark her son’s skin might be.

She told Oprah Winfrey that she didn’t want Archie to be a Prince, while Prince Harry says he’s felt “really let down” by his father.

He says Prince Charles stopped taking his calls.

The interview was produced by Harpo Productions and CBS, and will air in Ireland on RTE 2 tonight.

Meghan says she was so unhappy as a senior Royal, she had suicidal thoughts.