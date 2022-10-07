Mensana Fest 2022 is underway in Carlow

Today marks the beginning of Mensana fest in Carlow.

It’s the annual festival promoting positive mental health in the county, organised by Carlow Mental Health.

The event was officially launched on KCLR Live with a special broadcast from the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow town.

A range of activities is set to roll out across the weekend, up to and including Monday, with everything from singing to storytime and even seed bombing on the cards amidst a variety of walks, talks and information stands.

Programme