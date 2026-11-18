A gathering of Kilkenny City for Left group members of the European Parliament in Kilkenny is being hailed a success as it enters its second day.

Sinn Féin MEP Kathleen Funchion, who’s hosting the three-day event, says delegates have been enjoying the discussions and the warm welcome they’ve received in the city.

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She says the gathering is also providing a great opportunity to showcase Kilkenny to visitors from across Europe.

“People are loving Kilkenny they’ve been able to go get out and about and have a stroll around over the last few days”.

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“It’s going well from a political point of view and also the whole idea in my head of this was to showcase Kilkenny, so I’m really delighted”.

General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, Colin Ahern says hosting such guests provides a massive boost to the local economy.

“Having a hundred conference guests come to the hotel for three days is really, really important for Kilkenny. Not just the Ormonde, but for the local economy in general”.

“Fáilte Ireland would tell us that conference guests such as these are worth over seven hundred euros per day to the Irish economy, that kind of tells you the benefit that it gives to Kilkenny”.