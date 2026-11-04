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A long-serving youth worker at the Father McGrath Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny has been recognised for 30 years of dedication to local children and families. Mick Clifford, a proud local man, was surprised with a Mayoral Award from Mayor Andrew McGuinness in recognition of his contribution to the community.

His colleagues and the young people he has supported organised a party as a tribute to his commitment over three decades. KCLR News’ Martin Quilty went along to get the reaction from a man known for his practical jokes.