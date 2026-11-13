Many are waking up to discover their Microsoft products aren’t working as they should.



Customers across the globe, including Carlow and Kilkenny, have reported issues including accessing the likes of Outlook, Teams and the AI chatbot Copilot, some having issues since yesterday afternoon.

The developer says; ‘We’re continuing to monitor activity across regions to evaluate server status and determine actions that can be taken to improve capacity. This includes reviewing server performance and confirming that developed patches have been applied and working as intended after infrastructure reboots are completed. At this point, we have observed marginal success. In parallel, we’re taking action to expand capacity through the utilization of Virtual Machines.”

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They add; “As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. We will continue to treat this incident with urgency and priority until full resolution. Once mitigated, we will provide full details of the root cause, defense-in-depth repair items, and more within a Post-Incident Report.”

The next update’s due at 7:30am.