Midsummer events set to roll out at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in County Kilkenny

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre’s set to roll out a series of Midsummer events from this week.

Some big names are on the bill, with a number of the gigs already sold out.

It all starts this evening (Thursday) with Shannon Shannon – see below for the full list.

And it ends with the African Sounds on September 12th from 2pm, with two of Ireland’s best Congolese and Afrobeat bands, Elikya Band and Yankari, featured.

More details on that here