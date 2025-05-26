Minister of State Alan Dillon has a two-day visit to our local constituency underway.

Wearing his hat of special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, he’s begun in Carlow meeting with the Local Enterprise Office and Chamber representatives.

While tomorrow (Tuesday, 27th May) he’s due in Kilkenny for the Retail Excellence retreat.

Minister Dillon, who also holds the Circular Economy portfolio with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, is due to speak with KCLR tomorrow also.