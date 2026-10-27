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The European Rural Mobility Conference rolls out in Kilkenny later.

The three-day event will see speakers include Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Jack Chambers as well as Anne Shaw, CEO of the National Transport Authority.

Topics for discussion at the conference include accessing finance, seasonal shuttle services, and establishing mobility service standards.

Carlow MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is also among attendees and says; “Better rural public transport is a vital tool for regional development, tourism, rural businesses and social inclusion, while also helping Europe meet its climate objectives.

She adds; “Around 30% of EU citizens live in rural areas, and they need access to a reliable level of mobility. I’m delighted the conference has drawn from experiences across Europe and that we’re being joined by Anne Shaw of the NTA, and Minister Chambers.”

MEP Ní Mhurchú has also been pushing the issue of service standards through her work on the Committee for Sustainable Transport and Tourism at the European Parliament. In January she put forward a proposal for an EU funded pilot project examining the potential for a minimum standard of transport service provision in rural areas and has also proposed commissioning a report to the TRAN Committee to comparing how minimum levels of rural mobility provision, accessibility and financing are currently addressed across all Member States and regions.

Andrea Lorenzeni, President of the European Rural Mobility Network notes; “Service standards are a key part of our discussions, look at the standards established in other domains such as broadband and essential services. That’s what we need for transport. So, the conference is looking at what those standards should be and how they can be implemented.”

“We need to impress upon policy makers the value of regular transport services,” says Declan Rice, CEO of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, which is a member of the European Rural Mobility Network. “In the past 18 months, KLP has conducted research on bus routes in both the Lingaun Valley and the Barrow Valley.