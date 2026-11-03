People Before Profit’s Miriam Boush was co-opted onto Carlow County Council in place of Councillor Adrienne Wallace who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her son. In doing so, Councillor Boush became the first person of colour to sit on the Council. The new Councillor, who has a considerable social media presence, was warmly welcomed into the chamber by both her new County Council colleagues and the Council Executive.

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While time was short yesterday afternoon due to a budget meeting which got underway just minutes after her co-option, Councillor Boush spoke to KCLR’s Dermot Keyes about her arrival in representative politics.