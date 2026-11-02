Miriam Boush of People Before Profit has been co-opted onto Carlow County Council in place of Councillor Adrienne Wallace who recently began maternity leave following the birth of her son.

In doing so, Councillor Boush has become the first person of colour to sit on the Council. This afternoon, she was warmly welcomed into the chamber by her County Council colleagues and the Council Executive.

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“I feel the weight of it,” said Cllr Boush, whose Instagram page has attracted almost 50,000 followers: https://www.instagram.com/miriambirl/

“Representation is so important and you know to have such a diverse town and not to see that reflected in the Council has always been something that hasn’t sat right with me so when Adrienne Wallace asked if I would take this seat, I jumped at the opportunity just to be that representative.”

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Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Boush said that she is determined to make the most of her time on the local authority.

Councillors also congratulated Cllr Wallace on the birth of her son while also extending best wishes to Cllr Andy Gladney (SF) who took ill in recent days.

In a Facebook message posted on Saturday, Cllr Gladney’s daughter Áine Gladney Knox acknowledged the kindness and good wishes that have been extended to her father since news of his illness broke.

She added: “I will do my very best to continue his work on his behalf while he concentrates on his recovery. His commitment to the people he represents doesn’t stop during this difficult time.”