More details have been revealed for a county Carlow school’s new-look.

The sod was turned on the build at Presentation De La Salle College in Bagenalstown a couple of weeks ago (hear Principal Michael Hickey on that here).

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Now contractor BAM has revealed the facility, part of a three-school ‘Project Boyne Lot 2 Bundle’ delivered by the National Development Finance Agency on behalf of the Department of Education and Youth, will cater for 750 students.

It will include a new school building, sports hall and dedicated Special Educational Needs (SEN) accommodation with inclusive learning spaces for those with additional needs to learn alongside their peers.

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The construct will take place across two phases.

Director of Building at BAM Ireland Darren Devane says; “At Presentation De La Salle College, we’re creating spaces that support different learning needs, encourage inclusion and give every pupil the chance to thrive. Delivering a new school while education continues around us requires careful planning and close collaboration. It’s a challenge our teams understand well, and one that makes this project particularly rewarding.”

Principal Michael Hickey has said; ”The new school development at Presentation De La Salle College will provide our students with a state of the art facility where their talents will be nurtured, their ambitions encouraged and their friendships strengthened.”

He adds; “We look forward with great pride and optimism to this exciting new chapter for our whole school community. We are laying the foundations, not only for a new building, but for a bright future for Presentation De La Salle College and the generations of young people who will pass through our doors.”