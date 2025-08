The Food Safety Authority has issued another recall due to the presence of Listeria.

A number of spinach and mixed leaves products have been removed from supermarket shelves – including McCormack Family Farms, Egan’s, Supervalu and Tesco-branded products.

FSAI is urging consumers and caterers to dispose of the affected items.

It says there’s no evidence to suggest the recall is linked with the listeriosis outbreak related to ready-to-heat meals that’s currently under investigation.