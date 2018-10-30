More supports are needed for women who've suffered domestic violence
Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Fianna Fáil's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor pictured during the 2016 Election Debate at KCLR in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
There are calls for more supports to be put in place for women who’ve suffered domestic violence.

Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor addressed the issue in the Seanad following the the Safe World Summit which took place in Dublin.

She says while she welcomes the passing of the Domestic Violence Act 2018, we still have a lot more work to do on the matter.

She added that we need to look at how we listen to victims.

Edwina Grace

