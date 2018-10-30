More supports are needed for women who’ve suffered domestic violence

There are calls for more supports to be put in place for women who’ve suffered domestic violence.

Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor addressed the issue in the Seanad following the the Safe World Summit which took place in Dublin.

She says while she welcomes the passing of the Domestic Violence Act 2018, we still have a lot more work to do on the matter.

She added that we need to look at how we listen to victims.