Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty will be part of the KCLR commentary team for Sunday’s St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Final between Shamrocks Ballyhale and O’Loughlin Gaels.

KCLR will have a live pre and post-match show from UPMC Nowlan Park, thanks to Country Style Foods, along with full live commentary of the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the game, Taggy shared his thoughts on where the final could be won and lost:

“O’Loughlin’s will be motivated by redemption of last year’s final — they only scored seven points in a county final, so they’ll be looking to rectify that. I’d say that’s been mentioned in the dressing room this year. The focus will be on their forwards. They’ve been very inconsistent this season and will need a huge performance from all six if they’re to get over the line. Ballyhale, on the flip side, were beaten at the quarter-final stage last year — that hasn’t happened since 2004 — and they had to watch on as the county final went ahead without them. That’s not the standard they set. I think Henry Shefflin mentioned before about just winning matches, and they’re back in the county final now. Interestingly, I think the Ballyhale backs will have a huge say in this game — maybe even more than the forwards, because we already know what their forwards can do.”

The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Final throws in this Sunday at UPMC Nowlan Park, with full coverage on KCLR.