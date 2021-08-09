Motorcycle seized and one person arrested in Freshford, Co Kilkenny

A motorcycle’s been seized and one person’s due to appear in court following an arrest yesterday.

In the early hours of the morning, Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle at a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint in Freshford.

The driver failed an oral fluid test, found positive for cannabis – he was arrested and taken to the city garda station for a blood specimen to be taken.

It transpired he had no driving licence or insurance for the bike which was seized under the road traffic act.

Gardaí are reminding you to never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant and to ensure your driving licence and insurance are in order.