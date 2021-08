Motorcycle seized and one person arrested in Freshford, Co Kilkenny

A motorcycle’s been seized and one person’s due to appear in court following an arrest yesterday.

In the early hours of the morning, Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle at a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint in Freshford.

The driver failed an oral fluid test, found positive for cannabis – he was arrested and taken to the city garda station for a blood specimen to be taken.

It transpired he had no driving licence or insurance for the bike which was seized under the road traffic act.

GardaĆ­ are reminding you to never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant and to ensure your driving licence and insurance are in order.