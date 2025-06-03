A motorist has been arrested after failing to stop for Gardaí in Kilkenny.

The local roads policing unit was carrying out a checkpoint at Templemartin on the link road to the M9 yesterday when they noticed a car pulling in.

The driver then refused to stop and drove towards traffic exiting the motorway.

She was safely intercepted, arrested and charged to Kilkenny District Court.

The vehicle meanwhile was found to have no valid insurance, NCT or tax.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or who might have dashcam footage to contact them at the city station: 056 777 5000.

Separately, another motorist was later arrested by the team for suspected drink-driving.