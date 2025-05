A motorist has been clocked travelling at 181km per hour on the N25.

Waterford Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver after he was detected speeding in the Ballynamona, Slieverue area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s expected to make a court appearance

The finding came as part of the latest Garda Road Safety campaign which ran from 7am on Thursday to 7am this (Tuesday) morning.

An overview of the results of the initiative are expected to be revealed later this morning.