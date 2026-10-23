It’s another busy weekend on KCLR, with live sport across our radio frequencies, KCLR Plus and our YouTube channel.

Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Tullaroan in Sunday’s St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

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Throw-in is at 1.45pm, with full live commentary across all KCLR frequencies, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

On the KCLR Hurling Podcast, we caught up with Ballyhale forward Adrian Mullen to discuss facing Tullaroan in a county final for the first time.

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Mullen expects a tough challenge from a Tullaroan side chasing their first senior title since 1994, and believes both teams will be ready for the occasion.

“We would have played them a good bit down through the years. I remember a really tough semi-final against them maybe five or six years ago.

“They are a good traditional club in Kilkenny. They will come with guns blazing, like ourselves. You just have to be ready for it.”

There’s more build-up tonight, with KCLR’s special County Final Preview Show running from 7pm to 8pm, thanks to Seanie’s Guest House, Tullaroan.

And there’s live hurling on Saturday too, as Graignamanagh face Conahy Shamrocks in the JJ Kavanagh Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship Final at UPMC Nowlan Park.



Throw-in is at 3pm, with live commentary on KCLR, thanks to Kissane’s Pharmacy.