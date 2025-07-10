The JJ Kavanagh Carlow Senior Hurling Championship continues tomorrow evening with a double-header at Netwatch Cullen Park.

At 7pm, Ballinkillen take on St Mullins, while at 8.30 Mount Leinster Rangers face Myshall—both games will be broadcast live on KCLR.

Mount Leinster Rangers got their campaign off to a winning start last weekend, but manager Paul O’Brien says they’re fully aware of the challenge ahead.

“Myshall are motoring well. They beat us in the Bolger Cup playing a really good brand of hurling. We have a bye after that so Myshall are the only focus now,” O’Brien told KCLR.

The championship fixtures promise another competitive night of senior hurling as clubs look to stake their claim early in the season.