It appears Kilkenny is to get a new book and stationary store.

Waterstones has set up a new Insta account titled Waterstoneskilkenny and shows a photo of its signage at a unit at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.

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The chain already has outlets in Dublin, Cork and northern Ireland, as well as the UK and mainland Europe.

KCLR News has reached out to the team for details.

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It comes just weeks after the closure announcement of the much-loved Khan’s Books on James’ Street (listen back to owner Khan Kiely on KCLR here).