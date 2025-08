A major new local healthcare facility is a step closer to realisation.

Plans have been submitted by Westcourt Healthcare (Tullow) Ltd. to Carlow County Council for a Primary Care Centre at Tullowbeg.

The proposal includes two and three storey sections to accommodate the HSE health & social care services as well as a general practice, meeting rooms, administrative offices, staff facilities, reception and more.

A decision’s due from the local authority in September.

