New Covid-19 vaccination clinic open in Carlow today

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open in Carlow today.

The new centre at St. Dympnna’s Hospital has appointments available until 4pm for primary and booster shots.

They can be booked on the HSE website where you’ll also find details of the opening hours for the centre at the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.

A mobile COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic will also be visiting the local S.E.T.U. campus on Thursday and on Tuesday next next week.