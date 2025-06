New research forecasts up to 12-hundred additional GP doctors will be needed in the next 15 years.

A report by the ESRI predicts demand for appointments will increase by about one-third by 2040.

It’s the second study by the research institute, which looks at the changing healthcare needs of Ireland’s growing and aging population.

Kilkenny GP and Chair of the IMO’s GP Committee, Tadgh Crowley, says more college places for medical students are needed.