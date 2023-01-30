New mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic to visit SETU Carlow campus

A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the South East Technological Univeristy (SETU) Carlow Campus.

Over the next three weeks primary and booster vaccinations will be offered to staff and students onsite.

The unit will be operating outside the Barrow Centre at SETU Carlow from 10am to 4pm on Thursday 2nd, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 22nd of February.

The mobile clinic will operate on a “walk in, no appointment necessary basis”, with those wishing to avail of a vaccine asked to a bring photo ID.

Meanwhile, a second vaccination clinic will be open from 8.30am to 4pm tomorrow (Tuesday) at St. Dympnna’s Hospital in Carlow.

Appointments for the Carlow Centre can be made via the HSE website, with it’s opening times detailed there too.