After New Oak’s heartbreaking defeat to Evergreen in Sunday’s LFA Junior Cup, we analyse where it all went wrong and have some post match reaction from manager Gavin Dowling.

Ahead of Friday’s Premier Cup Final against New Oak, Parkville manager Podge Rooney joins us for a chat and reigning O35’s D1 Champions Hanover are unbeaten so far in the league, manager Pa Dowling joins Harry to chat about their goals for the season.