This week, Harry has all the post match reaction as New Oak reach their first LFA Junior Cup final, beating Tallaght on Saturday to finally reach the final after knocking on the door for the last four years.

He previews Mill Celtic’s Ladies LFA Junior Cup final in Newbridge against Terenure which takes place this Sunday, he previews the all Graigue affair in the Tully’s Travel Division One Cup final taking place on Saturday and has post match from a tough Premier Cup Quarter-Final match between Kilree and Burrin.