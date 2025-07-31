19 year old Fiona Sinnott went missing in Co. Wexford in 1998.

Gardai have revealed they’ve sectioned off an area of open land today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road closures will be in place in Ballydusker from today, with local diversions in operation as an area of land is searched and subject to excavation, and technical and forensic exams over the coming days.

Fiona was the mother of one young daughter at the time of her disappearance and lived at Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co. Wexford.

On the 8th of February 1998, she was out at Butler’s Pub in Broadway. She left the pub at around midnight, and this was her last confirmed sighting.

A driver saw a man and woman on the road near Kisha Cross on that night, at around midnight and there were two men in their late teens or early twenties close by.

None of these four people have ever come forward and Gardai­ say they’re anxious to trace them.

Over the course of this 27 year investigation, Gardai have taken more than 500 statements, carried out extensive searches and arrested six people.

They’re appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.