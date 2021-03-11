New whiskey from Kilkenny already close to selling out

A new local whiskey is being well received and on its way to selling out.

Kilkenny’s Ballykeefe Distillery has just offered the first release of its Pot Still Irish Whiskey for sale.

They’ve done a unique presentation set with each bottle hand-engraved by Kilkenny Crystal and mounted in a presentation box with a certificate of authenticity.

There’s also a larger presentation box which includes two hand-cut Kilkenny Crystal glass tumblers.

The Wine Centre on John Street has also been chosen as the exclusive retail partner.

Owner Morgan Ging says it’s a great story of local businesses.

Listen back to his chat with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: