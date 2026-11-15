Nine researchers from South East Technological University have been named on the 2026 World’s Top 2% Scientists list.

It’s the highest number of SETU academics ever included on the annual list, up from five last year and four in 2024.

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Their work covers areas like eye health, farming alternatives to antibiotics, and generating electricity from ocean waves.

Among those recognised is the late Professor John Wells, who passed away in May while serving as Head of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

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SETU President, Professor Veronica Campbell, says it’s a proud moment for the university, and especially meaningful to see Professor Wells’ name included.