WrestleMania may be on the horizon, but long before the bright lights of the grandest stage in sports entertainment shine down on global superstars, every legend has to start somewhere. One thing’s for certain though – none of them can say they wrestled in Castlecomer. Until now.

This Sunday, Castlecomer will welcomes professional wrestling for the very first time as No Limits Wrestling (NLW) rolls into town with a completely sold-out “Clash in Castlecomer” show, bringing some of the biggest names in Irish wrestling right to the doorstep of Kilkenny fans.

Headlining the card is Kilkenny’s own “Chainsaw” Luke Frehill, returning home for a rare local appearance. It’s a busy time for the hometown hero, who’s balancing a packed schedule between Ireland and the UK this month. On Sunday, he’ll have his hands full against the experienced and ever-crafty Sammy D, fresh off a huge bout last month with WWE Superstar Pete Dunne.

Elsewhere on the card, a new Cruiserweight Champion will be crowned. With reigning titleholder El Drago Loco sidelined by injury and forced to relinquish his belt, the title is up for grabs in what promises to be a high-octane triple threat. Expect chaos as the vicious Mad Dog Con Kelly, the chiselled and “Sculpted” Cian Noonan, and the always-dangerous Matthew “Bullet” Smyth collide for the gold.

Fans of Irish wrestling history are in for a treat too as two veterans clash – the massive, no-nonsense Bonesaw takes on technical standout Sean “Maxer” Guinness, who just last year squared off with former WWE Universal Champion Finn Bálor.

On the women’s side, the internationally recognised Session Moth Martina brings her unique brand of charisma to Castlecomer, but standing in her way is a rising force in Irish wrestling – Kat Von Kay. This could be a passing of the torch moment or the beginning of something big for Kat.

With matches across all divisions and plenty of surprises in store, “Clash in Castlecomer” looks set to be a day to remember. And with Councillor Maurice Shortall credited for helping bring this spectacle to the area, there’s already speculation that he’ll be pushing for a return engagement with NLW management.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the action, this historic event proves one thing – professional wrestling may have found a new home in Castlecomer.

And next time someone says they wrestled in front of a hot crowd on the road to WrestleMania, they just might be talking about that night in Castlecomer.