St Patrick’s AFC claimed the Carlow and District Football League Nationalist Premier Division title in style, beating Parkville 5-0 to seal the championship with a game to spare.

The victory capped a remarkable season for the club, who have lost just one league game all year — a post-Christmas setback against Bagenalstown. But far from derailing their campaign, that loss proved to be the spark that lit a fire under the squad. Since then, they’ve rattled off nine straight wins to storm to the title in dominant fashion.

This triumph is extra special as it arrives during the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations — and ends a 23-year drought since their last Premier Division crown.

Manager Patrick Brennan was full of praise for his squad when speaking to KCLR;

“We lost the game after Christmas, but what a response since. Brilliant reaction from the players. Everything was at stake. We tried to take the sting out of it during the week. They got the job done. We are thrilled about it, just thrilled.”

Brennan also took a moment to reflect on the club’s growth over the decades:

“Look at how it’s evolved over the years. We arrived here tonight at 6 o’clock and I looked around and said, ‘Look at what we have.’ It’s a phenomenal set-up.”

But perhaps the most poignant moment of the night came when Brennan turned the spotlight on one man in particular — club stalwart Liam Byrne.

“It was all because everyone wanted Liam Byrne to win a trophy and get over the line and not be a bridesmaid. He is no longer a bridesmaid.”

Byrne, a long-time servant of the club, has endured more than his fair share of heartbreak with 13 runners-up medals across his career. Now, he finally got the medal he truly deserved.

St Pat’s still have one fixture remaining this season — a clash with New Oak Boys, who have plenty to look forward to themselves. The Carlow club has reached the semi-finals of the O’Neills.com Leinster Junior Cup, where they’ll be joined by Kilkenny outfit Evergreen.

Evergreen secured their spot with a dramatic 1-0 win over Dublin’s Stella Maris, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Lee Delaney. New Oak, meanwhile, edged Jobstown 1-0 in Tallaght, with Cian Dowling scoring the only goal.

With local football thriving and stories like St Pat’s adding a fairytale touch, it’s been a season to remember across the region.