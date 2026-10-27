Conahy Shamrocks are celebrating after claiming the JJ Kavanagh Kilkenny Junior Hurling Championship title with a hard-fought 0-16 to 1-11 victory over Graignamanagh.

Played in challenging conditions, with strong winds and driving rain, Sunday’s final was a battle of grit and determination, with Conahy doing enough to secure the title and their return to intermediate hurling.

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Graignamanagh went into the break three points behind, but Jack Ryan’s early goal in the first half helped keep them in contention. With the wind at their backs after half-time, they had reason to believe they could turn the game around.

However, Conahy refused to surrender their advantage. The 2020 Junior champions kept their noses in front, with Edmond Delaney proving influential from frees, landing six points over the course of the game.

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Speaking to KCLR after the final whistle, Delaney praised his teammates for their composure and ability to grind out the result in the second half.

“We had to grind that second half out, and we did. We have done it before this season. We said in the dressing room, we said no panic, no wind will win any game. We dug it out and so happy to get over the line.

“We never gave up until that last whistle. We have done that all year. The league championship probably didn’t go our way, but we knew there was loads in this team. There was another gear when it comes to the championship.

“So, so happy we got the win and are back to intermediate where we belong.”