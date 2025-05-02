The search for the best in business across Carlow is underway for 2025.

The county Chamber officially launched this year’s event last night at South East Technological University and revealed Carlow Credit Union’s returned as sponsor for a second year.

Nominations are now open in more than 20 categories – full details here.

You can log your favourites at any stage up to the 8th of June, shortlisted candidates then have a few days to submit their online application before mystery shopping assessments are carried out and a panel of experts pours through all of the details supplied.