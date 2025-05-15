The welcome is as warm as the current weather at Muckalee Community Cafe and Shop.



The facility is two weeks away from its first birthday, having been set up by those in the rural north Kilkenny spot with help from the local authority and LEADER, the third of its kind in the county after Billy’s Tearooms in Ballyhale and Lakeside in Windgap.

Open Wednesday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 12:30pm, it’s run by a group of volunteers and boasts not just food offerings and a socialising spot but also an area to study or work from, an indoor handball alley which has doubled as a dance class location, there are a number of toilets including one with a shower if needed.

As for the treats they’re baked locally and delivered fresh.

The team is very much looking to the future with a focus now on setting up a walking trail nearby.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace popped out to find out how it’s getting on for The KCLR Daily;

With St Brendan’s National School across the road, teachers and pupils alike don’t have far to go for a treat;