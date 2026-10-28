KCLR’s Between Towns And Villages this month moves to Freshford for a focus on the Castlecomer Municipal District.

The series, funded by Coimisiún na Meán under the News Reporting Scheme, is presented by Brian Redmond and produced by Dermot Keyes.

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North Kilkenny’s successes, concerns and opportunities will be discussed by a variety of guests from voluntary, civic, political, business and agri fields between 7 and 9pm this evening, live from Farrell’s Bar.

Venue owner Áine Farrell says she’s delighted to be hosting tonight’s programme.

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It will be uploaded online tomorrow for those who miss it. Previous offerings can be found as follows: Tullow MD, Callan / Thomastown MD (part one and part two), Carlow town MD, Piltown MD (here and here).