A number of North Kilkenny residents say they’re fearful that windfarm plans will “industrialise” their communities.

Community submission clinics are to be held in Johnstown, Freshford and Gathabawn in mid-November by a new group which is opposing a series of wind energy developments in their locality.

The Three Hills Community Alliance, which takes in Gathabawn, Killoshulan and Cullahill in neighbouring Laois, was formed over a month ago given the combined total of 34 turbines that have been proposed for development in the combined locality.

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In addition, they’re also concerned by several other wind energy proposals in the North Kilkenny/South Laois area which, if all approved, would lead to the construction of 89 turbines in the wider area.

KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes has been meeting with some of the group members – hear their conversation here;