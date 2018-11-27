“Not everybody would accept a move to women priests or married priests” so says the Kilkenny based Bishop Farrell

“Not everybody would accept a move to women priests or married priests in the Catholic church.”

That’s according to the Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell who admits the numbers are dwindling but he says there are a variety of reasons for that.

He says the church is examining the possibility of women deacons but he says introducing women priests is a little more complicated theologically.

On KCLR today Bishop Farrell noted “The problem with women priests is that it’s a doctrinal issue and that really isn’t within the gift of even the Holy Father, no more than the Eucharist. We can change certain rules – even married priests, that can be looked at, there may be possibility of change there. But those changes don’t come easily, not everybody would accept them”.