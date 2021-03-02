One man taken to hospital following crash of light aircraft in County Kilkenny

One man’s been taken to hospital following what KCLR News understands was a crash involving a small plane in Co Kilkenny.

It happened at about 4:30pm at Woolengrange between Bennettsbridge and Thomastown.

There was a multi-agency response with two units from Thomastown Fire Station, Gardaí and Parademics attending the scene.

The sole occupant of the microlight aircraft has been taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for assessment. Gardaí say he received non-serious injuries in the incident.

The scene is currently preserved and Gardaí are liaising with the relevant organisations.