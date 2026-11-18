One of our largest local credit unions has moved to allay fears following yesterday’s cybersecurity incident.

50 of the financial outlets across the country were hit – the Irish League of Credit Unions says it’s aware of the IT incident, which though now closed remains subject to an ongoing investigation. Member accounts and balances are understood to have not been compromised.

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St Canice’s has branches in Kilkenny city, Callan, Piltown, Graignamanagh, Ballyragget as well as Durrow, Rathdowney and Mountrath in co Laois and Bagenalstown in county Carlow, it recently confirmed it was also adding Tullow to its portfolio.

On its website a statement outlines how staff there immediately activated their incident response procedures and are working with their technology provider to understand the full impact.

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Full statement and updates are on their website here.

Meanwhile, Carlow Credit Union issued the following;

Stay tuned for more as KCLR hopes to speak with local Credit Union representatives.