One person’s been arrested following a carjacking and robbery of two commercial premises in Wicklow and Dublin.

Gardai were called to St Peter’s Road in Walkinstown at a quarter to 8 on Saturday evening – half an hour later they had reports of a robbery at a premises on the Dublin Road in Bray during which the man involved brandished an implement and threatened staff before making off with some alcohol.

Then before 9pm a separate but similar robbery took place in Rathnew, County Wicklow from which a sum of cash was taken.

Gardaí believed that the vehicle used during the two robberies was the black Nissan Quasquai that had been stolen earlier in the evening.

A man aged in his forties was arrested yesterday morning (Sunday 27th April 2025) – he’s since been charged and is due before Tallaght District Court this morning (Monday 28th April 2025).

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are keen to hear from anybody who might have information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.