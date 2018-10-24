Operation Storm Underway in Thomastown

A number of planned searches have been carried out in the Thomastown garda District.

It’s the third of three days of activity in the area under Operation Storm.

76 Gardaí are involved, 26 of them trainees from the Garda College in Templemore.

Sgt Catherine O’Gorman’s been telling KCLR News that of the 15 searches planned for today, seven of them were completed before lunchtime. From these one person was arrested and charged with burglary, another arrested for theft and there were some small seizures of cannabis.

Since Monday there have been 19 arrests for burglary & theft offenses and five arrest warrants have been executed since yesterday.