Opposition parties are renewing their calls for services to be included in the Occupied Territories Bill.

Tánaiste Simon Harris brought the Government’s version of the bill to Cabinet this morning.

It would make the importation of goods from occupied Palestinian territories an offence, which could be pursued by customs.

Social Democrats Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Carlow/Kilkenny Senator Patricia Stephenson says they have questions over the removal of a ban on services from the original bill: ”The Government has said there’s legal advice saying the services component is not legal. We haven’t seen that legal advice. We have a plethora of academics and lawyers who said it is legal. So we need some clarity on that.”