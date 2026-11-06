The KCLR Daily is joined by Mary Young from Optimize Recruitment . Also Sarah Millea from Mount Juliet Estate. They are up for the Investment in Development and Progression of Staff .

For the Employee of the Year Award we have Ellen Brophy (Representing Jackie Keily ) from St. Canices Credit Union. Plus Angie Mullins from Kilkenny Food Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

The KCLR Daily Welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they are up , how’re they making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors.