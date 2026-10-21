St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen Outrun Hunger 2026 has raised 52,000 euro so far, with organisers thanking everyone for its support in promoting the event and the fight against hunger.

KCLR’s outside broadcast team joined the event helping spread the word and bring the community together.

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Organisers say the support will help reach more people and make a difference to those affected by hunger.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen under the direction of Father John Dunphy, has provided a lifeline for many in the Carlow community over the past 10 years providing daily meals in its centre and distributing food parcels to family homes in need