St Canice’s Catholic Church in Kilkenny city is hosting a rare public exposition featuring more than 3000 sacred relics.

The historic display goes on view today to coincide with the major annual solemnity of the Feast of All Saints.

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Parishioners and visitors are being offered a unique opportunity for public veneration both during and after 11.30am mass this morning (Sunday)

Curated by Parish Priest Father Willie Purcell, the exceptional collection contains first-class physical remains of world-renowned saints and martyrs.