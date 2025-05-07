More than 350 Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation delegates are expected in the south east for their annual conference from today.

Over 50 motions are up for debate in County Wexford including on staffing, dealing with assaults and the ageing workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Minister will attend tomorrow and INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says they’ll be raising key issues with her “To make sure staffing levels are safe and our delegates will be expecting that the Minister would hear their concerns in that regard because as everybody knows when you have situations like we have, which are overcrowding every day, that causes staff to leave and it’s a catch 22”.