A series of new community literacy projects are set to benefit from more than €7,000 in funding across Carlow and Kilkenny.

The funding is part of the Adult Literacy for Life Strategy, now in its third year, which aims to tackle literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy challenges across Ireland. The strategy is supported by a Collaboration and Innovation Fund, which backs creative, local approaches to adult learning.

“The projects selected this year align with the four pillars of the strategy – understanding, access, engagement, and empowerment,” Helen Walsh explained.

Among the local initiatives funded is “Hug Your Book”, a family literacy project based on the balanced literacy framework, encouraging parents to read, write, and talk with their children about books. Another project in Bagenalstown focuses on food and growing literacy – teaching through gardening and food preparation with a strong language and numeracy component.

“Our core focus is adults,” Ms. Walsh said. “One in five adults in Ireland has an unmet literacy need, and one in four has unmet numeracy skills. These projects are designed to meet people where they are and help them build confidence.”

Family literacy has long been a priority, Helen noted, with many projects designed to foster intergenerational learning – helping parents while indirectly supporting their children.

For those looking to improve their reading, writing, or numeracy skills, Ms. Walsh says the first step is simple:

“In Kilkenny, just drop into the Adult Literacy Service on Patrick Street beside Larkins Chipper or call 056 776314. In Carlow, the service is located on the Tullow Road. You don’t need to make an appointment – just walk in or pick up the phone.”

Additional details, including national resources and regional coordinators, can be found on the Adult Literacy for Life website.

Regional Literacy Coordinator Helen Walsh, spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty: