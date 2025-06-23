Uisce Éireann has announced that overnight water supply restrictions will come into effect once again in the Castlecomer area starting tonight, in an effort to conserve water and ensure consistent daytime availability during the summer months.

The restrictions will run nightly from 9pm to 9am until further notice, impacting several areas including Clogh, Ardra, Massford, Moneenroe, Coolbawn, and Castlecomer.

ADVERTISEMENT

During these hours, customers may experience reduced pressure, discolouration, or temporary interruptions to their water supply. Uisce Éireann advises allowing 3 to 4 hours after 9am for full supply restoration.

Shane Aylward of Uisce Éireann thanked residents for their patience and urged the community to continue their water-saving efforts:

“We’re doing everything we can to protect and maintain supplies as we go through the summer, but we’re also asking our Castlecomer customers to help by doing what they can to reduce their use. If everyone in the area takes a few simple steps to reduce the volume used around their homes, businesses, and gardens, we can make our water go further and help maintain normal supplies.”

To support supply levels, Uisce Éireann is also carrying out operational measures including tankering to reservoirs, nighttime restrictions, and pressure management.